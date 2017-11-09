Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 3:47 pm

Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live' Renewed Through 2020!

Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live' Renewed Through 2020!

Andy Cohen‘s talk show just got a major extension!

The 49-year-old host and executive producer will remain in his position at the live late-night show through 2020, as Deadline revealed on Thursday (November 9).

In addition, Andy will continue to serve as executive producer for the network’s Real Housewives franchise, and will continue to host their reunion episodes and specials. The deal also renews Bravo’s first-look development deal with his production company, Most Talkative.

Watch What Happens Live is now in its eighth year.

Andy is also set to return as the host and co-executive producer of the second season of Fox’s Love Connection.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Craig Barritt; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr