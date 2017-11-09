Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live' Renewed Through 2020!

Andy Cohen‘s talk show just got a major extension!

The 49-year-old host and executive producer will remain in his position at the live late-night show through 2020, as Deadline revealed on Thursday (November 9).

In addition, Andy will continue to serve as executive producer for the network’s Real Housewives franchise, and will continue to host their reunion episodes and specials. The deal also renews Bravo’s first-look development deal with his production company, Most Talkative.

Watch What Happens Live is now in its eighth year.

Andy is also set to return as the host and co-executive producer of the second season of Fox’s Love Connection.