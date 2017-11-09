Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 12:43 pm

Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Celebrate Her Cover at 'LaPalme' Magazine Fall 2017 Party!

Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Celebrate Her Cover at 'LaPalme' Magazine Fall 2017 Party!

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden look amazing while celebrating one of Ariel‘s latest photo shoots!

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress and the 30-year-old actor were spotted on the red carpet at the LaPalme Magazine Fall 2017 Cover Party at Nightingale Plaza on Wednesday evening (November 8) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of ARiel Winter

Ariel stars on the cover of LaPalme‘s Fall 2017 issue, in which she opened up about negative press for her wardrobe and her ambitions beyond acting.

Ariel and Levi shared a cute couple moment on the red carpet together. Ariel also looked like she was having a fun time with creative director Derek Warburton.
Just Jared on Facebook
ariel winter lapalme party 00
ariel winter lapalme party 01
ariel winter lapalme party 02
ariel winter lapalme party 04
ariel winter lapalme party 05
ariel winter lapalme party 07
ariel winter lapalme party 08
ariel winter lapalme party 10
ariel winter lapalme party 12

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr
  • Amber

    Hot mess

  • Gina

    Her breasts look conjoined.

  • meme

    this one just loves slutting it up 24/7 and her BF is creepy looking.