Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Celebrate Her Cover at 'LaPalme' Magazine Fall 2017 Party!

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden look amazing while celebrating one of Ariel‘s latest photo shoots!

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress and the 30-year-old actor were spotted on the red carpet at the LaPalme Magazine Fall 2017 Cover Party at Nightingale Plaza on Wednesday evening (November 8) in Los Angeles.

Ariel stars on the cover of LaPalme‘s Fall 2017 issue, in which she opened up about negative press for her wardrobe and her ambitions beyond acting.

Ariel and Levi shared a cute couple moment on the red carpet together. Ariel also looked like she was having a fun time with creative director Derek Warburton.