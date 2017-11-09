Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 6:49 pm

Bella Hadid Rocks Sunglasses & Fanny Pack for Dinner

Bella Hadid Rocks Sunglasses & Fanny Pack for Dinner

Bella Hadid steps out for dinner with a friend on Wednesday night (November 8) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model kept things cool in a oversized white shirt, black fanny pack, and dark sunglasses as she was spotted out for the night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Earlier that day, Bella took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself in a beige jumpsuit while riding in a helicopter.

“i’ll remember you in the blue skies🤞🏼,” Bella captioned the below photo.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid rocks sunglasses fanny pack for dinner 01
bella hadid rocks sunglasses fanny pack for dinner 02
bella hadid rocks sunglasses fanny pack for dinner 03
bella hadid rocks sunglasses fanny pack for dinner 04
bella hadid rocks sunglasses fanny pack for dinner 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bella Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr