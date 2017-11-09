Bella Hadid Rocks Sunglasses & Fanny Pack for Dinner

Bella Hadid steps out for dinner with a friend on Wednesday night (November 8) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model kept things cool in a oversized white shirt, black fanny pack, and dark sunglasses as she was spotted out for the night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Earlier that day, Bella took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself in a beige jumpsuit while riding in a helicopter.

“i’ll remember you in the blue skies🤞🏼,” Bella captioned the below photo.