Thu, 09 November 2017 at 6:49 pm
Bella Hadid Rocks Sunglasses & Fanny Pack for Dinner
Bella Hadid steps out for dinner with a friend on Wednesday night (November 8) in New York City.
The 21-year-old model kept things cool in a oversized white shirt, black fanny pack, and dark sunglasses as she was spotted out for the night.
Earlier that day, Bella took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself in a beige jumpsuit while riding in a helicopter.
“i’ll remember you in the blue skies🤞🏼,” Bella captioned the below photo.
