Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 5:57 pm

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Enjoy a NYC Date Night Together!

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are spending time together when they can between their busy schedules!

The 45-year-old actor and the 37-year-old TV producer went to dinner together at Mr. Chow on Wednesday night (November 8) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Afflect

Ben took a quick break from his Justice League promo to enjoy a night on the town with Lindsay. The two bundled up to face the chilly NYC winds while stepping out together.

But their time together was short this trip: Ben was already spotted heading to JFK Airport on Thursday (November 9) returning to Los Angeles.
