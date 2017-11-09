Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2017 at 1:26 am

Blake Shelton, Jana Kramer, & More Country Stars Read More Mean Tweets - Watch Now!

Blake Shelton, Jana Kramer, & More Country Stars Read More Mean Tweets - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel is back with another round of Country Stars Read Mean Tweets – just in time for the 2017 CMA Awards!

This time Blake Shelton, Jana Kramer, and tons of other stars read some very hateful tweets about them – but took it all in good humor!

The Zac Brown Band, Cassadee Pope, Luke Combs, Randy Houser, Old Dominion, Trace Adkins, Darius Rucker, Dan + Shay, Chris Young, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Chris Stapleton, Jake Owen, Little Big Town, and Justin Moore also took part in the latest edition of Mean Tweets.

Watch the segment below!


Mean Tweets – Country Music Edition
