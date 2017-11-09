Bruce Willis & Samuel L. Jackson Get Into Character on Set of 'Glass'!

Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2017 at 4:54 pm

Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson are working hard on their new M. Night Shyamalan-directed movie, Glass!

The 62-year-old and 68-year-old actors were spotted on the set at the Allentown State Hospital on Thursday (November 9) in Allentown, Penn.

Bruce plays security guard-turned-superhero David Dunn in the movie. Samuel plays art gallery owner-turned-arch villain, Elijah Price (Mr. Glass). He wore a winter coat and rode in a wheelchair while rehearsing for a scene.

The set has been extremely cold, and the actors are definitely looking frigid while shooting scenes!

Glass is the follow up to 2016′s Split and 2000′s Unbreakable. due out in 2019.
