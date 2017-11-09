BTS to Perform on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' & 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

BTS are coming to America for the 2017 American Music Awards – but they’re not stopping there!

The massively popular South Korean pop troupe’s agency Big Hit Entertainment confirmed on Thursday (November 9) that the group will be hitting the stage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“BTS will showcase a live performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show during their U.S. visit for the upcoming American Music Awards,” they announced.

In addition, the group will be appearing and hitting the stage for an outdoor concert on Jimmy Kimmel Live on November 15. Tickets for the event already sold out within a day.

Bring on the BTS global takeover!