2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

CMA Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 9:10 am

Charlie Sheen Denies Sexually Assaulting Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen Denies Sexually Assaulting Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen is responding to allegations that he raped a 13-year-old Corey Haim on the set of the 1986 film Lucas.

Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas,” Corey‘s friend Dominick Brascia told the National Enquirer in an interview published on Wednesday (November 8). “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

Charlie is now responding to the claims via a representative. “He absolutely denies the claim,” his rep told People.

Corey passed away in 2010.
Photos: Getty
