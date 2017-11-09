Thu, 09 November 2017 at 1:47 am
Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Massive Biceps in Selfie with Wife Elsa!
Chris Hemsworth is showing off his bulging biceps!
The 34-year-old Thor actor’s wife Elsa Pataky took to Instagram to share a selfie as they started off their day with a workout.
“Morning training session , like old times! 💪👏,” Elsa captioned the below selfie.
The day before, Chris shared a super sweet photo dressed in his Thor costume while holding hands with one of his twin sons.
Photos: Instagram Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky
