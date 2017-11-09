Top Stories
2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

CMA Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 1:47 am

Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Massive Biceps in Selfie with Wife Elsa!

Chris Hemsworth is showing off his bulging biceps!

The 34-year-old Thor actor’s wife Elsa Pataky took to Instagram to share a selfie as they started off their day with a workout.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

“Morning training session , like old times! 💪👏,” Elsa captioned the below selfie.

The day before, Chris shared a super sweet photo dressed in his Thor costume while holding hands with one of his twin sons.

See the hot photo below!
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

