Christian Bale Battles Through the Frontier in 'Hostiles' Trailer - Watch!

The first trailer for Christian Bale‘s upcoming movie Hostiles has been released!

The 43-year-old Oscar-winning actor stars in the Scott Cooper-directed film “as a Army Captain Joseph J. Blocker who in 1892 is assigned to transport an old Indian enemy (Wes Studi) back to his tribal home. Along the way he picks up Rosamund Pike, who has lost her entire family to a vicious Indian attack,” according to Deadline.

The cast premiered the film last month during the Rome Film Festival to rave reviews.

Hostiles hits theaters on December 22.

Watch the trailer below!



Hostiles – Trailer