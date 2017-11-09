Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2017 at 2:01 pm

CMA Awards 2017 Hit Three Year High in Ratings!

CMA Awards 2017 Hit Three Year High in Ratings!

The ratings are in, and the 2017 CMA Awards were a success!

The country music awards show ruled on Wednesday evening (November 8), notching a three year high with 14.3 million viewers – up 2 million viewers from the 2016 broadcast. The show was also up 10% in the adults 18-49 demographic.

PHOTOS: Check out the pics from The 2017 CMA Awards

The show featured performances by Pink, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Niall Horan and Keith Urban.

Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton and Taylor Swift all took home big honors for the evening.

Make sure to check out all our coverage from the night!
Credit: Rick Diamond; Photos: Getty Images
WENN
