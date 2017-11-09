CMA Awards 2017 Hit Three Year High in Ratings!

The ratings are in, and the 2017 CMA Awards were a success!

The country music awards show ruled on Wednesday evening (November 8), notching a three year high with 14.3 million viewers – up 2 million viewers from the 2016 broadcast. The show was also up 10% in the adults 18-49 demographic.

The show featured performances by Pink, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Niall Horan and Keith Urban.



Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton and Taylor Swift all took home big honors for the evening.

