Thu, 09 November 2017 at 11:55 am

Dax Shepard Clarifies Kristen Bell's Sex Story: Kids 'Didn't Walk In While I Was Pounding Mom'

Dax Shepard Clarifies Kristen Bell's Sex Story: Kids 'Didn't Walk In While I Was Pounding Mom'

Dax Shepard is clarifying the story Kristen Bell told about their daughters, Delta, 2, and Lincoln, 4, walking in on them having sex.

“Okay, they didn’t walk in while I was, like, pounding mom,” Dax said. “We put on the TV in the living room — we’re bad parents — and then we stole away for a minute, afternoon delight, but we were just under the sheets and they walked in. It was more just explaining why we’re taking, like, a nap in the afternoon while they were loose.”

“It wasn’t full coitus interruptus,” Dax continued. “Suffice it to say, I wouldn’t have gotten out of bed at that moment. That would’ve been a strange nap I was taking.”
Photos: Getty
