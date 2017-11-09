Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2017 at 10:32 am

Drew Barrymore & Christina Hendricks Help Christian Siriano Celebrate 'Dresses To Dream About' Book Launch!

Drew Barrymore & Christina Hendricks Help Christian Siriano Celebrate 'Dresses To Dream About' Book Launch!

Drew Barrymore and Christina Hendricks happily pose alongside Coco Rocha and designer Christian Siriano as they all celebrate the release of his book “Dresses To Dream About” at the Rizzoli Flagship Store on Wednesday (November 8) in New York City.

The ladies were joined at the event by Natasha Lyonne, Nia Vardalos, Cynthia Erivo, Leigh Lezark, Patricia Field, as well as Christina‘s husband Geoffrey Arend and Christian‘s husband Brad Walsh.

The book gives readers an intimate look into his design process — how he begins each dress with a simple sketch and transforms it into a beautiful “three-dimensional piece,” Christian told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I wanted people to see all the work that goes into a dress — it’s a lot.”
Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Photos: Getty
