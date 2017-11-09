Top Stories
2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

CMA Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 8:54 am

Ed Sheeran Debuts 'Perfect' Music Video Starring Zoey Deutch - Watch Here!

Ed Sheeran has just released the festive new music video for his latest single “Perfect,” and you can watch it right here!

The clip sees the 26-year-old hit-maker traveling via train to a gorgeous, snow-filled town in Austria to meet up with the object of his affection, played by actress Zoey Deutch.

Ed wrote the script for the music video, which was directed by Jason Koeing (who made the video for “Shape Of You“).

Perfect” is the fourth official single to be released off of Ed‘s third studio album Divide (÷), which was released back in March.


Ed Sheeran – ‘Perfect’ (Official Music Video)
