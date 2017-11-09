Top Stories
2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

CMA Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

Second Woman Comes Forward to Accuse Ed Westwick of Rape

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 11:29 am

Ellen Pompeo Reveals How She Felt About 'Grey's Anatomy' Lookalike Cast Members for 300th Episode

Ellen Pompeo Reveals How She Felt About 'Grey's Anatomy' Lookalike Cast Members for 300th Episode

Ellen Pompeo waves to her fans as she leaves Good Morning America on Thursday (November 9) in New York City.

The Grey’s Anatomy star was on hand to talk about the 300th episode of the show, airing tonight!

It was revealed that lookalikes of the original cast will be making appearances to pay homage to the show’s former members.

“It’s an homage to the original cast in the form of lookalikes. When I first read the script I was a little, you know, I felt some type of way about it because I have an affection for those people and I thought you can’t certainly recreate them or copy them. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m into this idea,’” Ellen said. “But then when I saw the actors come on set, then I felt a whole other type of way and I got really nostalgic.”

