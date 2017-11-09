Top Stories
2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

CMA Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

Second Woman Comes Forward to Accuse Ed Westwick of Rape

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 10:40 am

Emma Roberts Reveals Why She Leaves Her Phone at Home

Emma Roberts Reveals Why She Leaves Her Phone at Home

Emma Roberts gives a peek at her bikini body on the cover of Shape magazine’s December 2017 issue, on newsstands November 14.

Here’s what the 26-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On stepping away from electronics: “I’ve learned to step away from electronics and be fully present. If I’m going out to eat with friends or my boyfriend, I leave my phone at home so that I’m not reaching for it. It gives my brain room to breathe, and it feels really good.”

On her form of self care: “Reading is my form of self-care and medication. I set aside at least 20 minutes a day for it. Sometimes that turns into 30 minutes, an hour, two hours.”

On her approach to dieting: “With my diet, I do what feels good for me at the time. I try not to say that I won’t eat something. Instead, I stay in tune with my body and my mind, and I think, ‘What do I feel like eating?’”

For more from Emma, visit Shape.com.
emma roberts shape magazine december 2017 01
emma roberts shape magazine december 2017 02
emma roberts shape magazine december 2017 03
emma roberts shape magazine december 2017 04
emma roberts shape magazine december 2017 05
emma roberts shape magazine december 2017 06
emma roberts shape magazine december 2017 07

Credit: Peggy Sirota/Shape
  • Barry

    Well, and we can be sure she does not carry any money. Because it’s soooo capitalist.
    (Only a credit card. For shopping.)
    Because, hey, for dealing with big money and answering important phone calls, everybody has an assistant and an accountant.

  • rui santos

    It’s funny ’cause everytime I see her – there she is. With her brand new iphone in one hand and drinking her favourite pumpkin spice latte with the other hand. Lies, I see.