Emma Roberts Reveals Why She Leaves Her Phone at Home

Emma Roberts gives a peek at her bikini body on the cover of Shape magazine’s December 2017 issue, on newsstands November 14.

Here’s what the 26-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On stepping away from electronics: “I’ve learned to step away from electronics and be fully present. If I’m going out to eat with friends or my boyfriend, I leave my phone at home so that I’m not reaching for it. It gives my brain room to breathe, and it feels really good.”



On her form of self care: “Reading is my form of self-care and medication. I set aside at least 20 minutes a day for it. Sometimes that turns into 30 minutes, an hour, two hours.”

On her approach to dieting: “With my diet, I do what feels good for me at the time. I try not to say that I won’t eat something. Instead, I stay in tune with my body and my mind, and I think, ‘What do I feel like eating?’”

