Evan Rachel Wood & Katharine McPhee Celebrate Tradesy Showroom Opening

Evan Rachel Wood keeps it chic and sophisticated while striking a pose at the Tradesy Showroom Opening held on Wednesday (November 8) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 30-year-old Westworld star was joined at the event by Katharine McPhee as they and art fans gathered to celebrate the opening of the Tradesy Showroom, where the brand debuted their new space and the Tradesy x Illma Gore collection of one-of-a-kind objets d’arts with a fashionable twist.

Evan and Katharine, 33, both posed next to a fully-functioning $100,000 golden toilet covered in Louis Vuitton leathers, created by artist Ilma Gore.

