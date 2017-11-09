Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 2:32 pm

Evan Rachel Wood & Katharine McPhee Celebrate Tradesy Showroom Opening

Evan Rachel Wood & Katharine McPhee Celebrate Tradesy Showroom Opening

Evan Rachel Wood keeps it chic and sophisticated while striking a pose at the Tradesy Showroom Opening held on Wednesday (November 8) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 30-year-old Westworld star was joined at the event by Katharine McPhee as they and art fans gathered to celebrate the opening of the Tradesy Showroom, where the brand debuted their new space and the Tradesy x Illma Gore collection of one-of-a-kind objets d’arts with a fashionable twist.

Evan and Katharine, 33, both posed next to a fully-functioning $100,000 golden toilet covered in Louis Vuitton leathers, created by artist Ilma Gore.

In case you missed it, check out Katharine putting her fit figure on display for the cover of Health magazine’s December 2017 issue!
Just Jared on Facebook
evan rachel wood katharine mcphee celebrate tradesy showroom 01
evan rachel wood katharine mcphee celebrate tradesy showroom 02
evan rachel wood katharine mcphee celebrate tradesy showroom 03
evan rachel wood katharine mcphee celebrate tradesy showroom 04
evan rachel wood katharine mcphee celebrate tradesy showroom 05
evan rachel wood katharine mcphee celebrate tradesy showroom 06
evan rachel wood katharine mcphee celebrate tradesy showroom 07
evan rachel wood katharine mcphee celebrate tradesy showroom 08
evan rachel wood katharine mcphee celebrate tradesy showroom 09
evan rachel wood katharine mcphee celebrate tradesy showroom 10
evan rachel wood katharine mcphee celebrate tradesy showroom 11
evan rachel wood katharine mcphee celebrate tradesy showroom 12
evan rachel wood katharine mcphee celebrate tradesy showroom 13

Credit: Joe Scarnici; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Evan Rachel Wood, Katharine McPhee

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr