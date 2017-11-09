Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Speak Out About Gun Control

Country music superstar couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are on the cover of Billboard‘s new issue!

Here’s what they shared with the mag:

Tim, on why he supports gun control: “Look, I’m a bird hunter — I love to wing-shoot. However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control. They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”

Faith, on gun control: “In reference to the tragedy in Las Vegas, we knew a lot of people there. The doctors that [treated] the wounded, they saw wounds like you’d see in war. That’s not right. Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians. It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.”

Tim, on Faith’s importance to his career longevity: “When I met Faith, I knew I needed her in my life — to keep me stable, solid and on track.”

For more from the couple, visit Billboard.com.