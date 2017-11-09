Freddie Highmore & Odeya Rush Share a First Kiss in 'Almost Friends' - Watch! (Exclusive Premiere)

Freddie Highmore and Odeya Rush are getting close in Almost Friends, and JustJared.com is bringing you an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming movie!

Watch as Charlie (Highmore) and Amber (Rush) share an intense and passionate first kiss, only to be interrupted..

Almost Friends is a coming-of-age film that also stars Haley Joel Osment, Marg Helgenberger and Chris Meloni, written and directed by Jake Goldberger.

Once a promising young chef, Charlie (Highmore) is now an unmotivated twenty-something who lives at home with his mom (Helgenberger) and stepfather while working at a small movie theatre and living vicariously through his best friend, Ben (Osment). His life takes an unpredictable turn however, when he finds himself falling for local barista Amber (Rush).

Almost Friends will be released on November 17 in theaters and On Demand.

Watch the exclusive clip below, and check out the trailer inside!