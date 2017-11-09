Haley Bennett & Bryce Dallas Howard Step Out for 'Darkest Hour' Premiere!

Haley Bennett is picture perfect as she poses for photographs at the premiere of Focus Features’ latest film Darkest Hour held at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Wednesday (November 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 29-year-old actress was joined at the event by Bryce Dallas Howard as they both stepped out to support the flick and its leading man Gary Oldman, who was accompanied on the red carpet by his wife Gisele Schmidt.

Gary transforms into Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the new drama, which also stars Lily James – Watch the trailer here!

“During the early days of World War II, the fate of Western Europe hangs on the newly-appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler, or fight on against incredible odds,” Deadline reports.

FYI: Haley is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Charlotte Olympia shoes.