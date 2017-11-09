Here's Why Olivia Wilde & Tom Sturridge Are Ineligible for Tony Awards Next Year

The Broadway play 1984 has been deemed ineligible for the 2018 Tony Awards, which means Olivia Wilde and Tom Sturridge will not be able to earn nominations for their performances.

The play closed last month following a limited engagement on Broadway.

“1984 has been deemed ineligible by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. The show did not fulfill all of the eligibility requirements, as outlined by the Tony Rules and Regulations,” the committee announced in a statement on Thursday (November 9), according to Broadway World.

Olivia and Tom got strong reviews for their performances in the play, which was considered to be so intense that some audience members even fainted or vomited at points during the show.

Tom previously received a Tony nomination in 2013 for his work in the play Orphans.