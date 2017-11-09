Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 6:52 pm

Here's Why Olivia Wilde & Tom Sturridge Are Ineligible for Tony Awards Next Year

Here's Why Olivia Wilde & Tom Sturridge Are Ineligible for Tony Awards Next Year

The Broadway play 1984 has been deemed ineligible for the 2018 Tony Awards, which means Olivia Wilde and Tom Sturridge will not be able to earn nominations for their performances.

The play closed last month following a limited engagement on Broadway.

1984 has been deemed ineligible by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. The show did not fulfill all of the eligibility requirements, as outlined by the Tony Rules and Regulations,” the committee announced in a statement on Thursday (November 9), according to Broadway World.

Olivia and Tom got strong reviews for their performances in the play, which was considered to be so intense that some audience members even fainted or vomited at points during the show.

Tom previously received a Tony nomination in 2013 for his work in the play Orphans.
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia wilde tom sturridge 1984 broadway 01
olivia wilde tom sturridge 1984 broadway 02
olivia wilde tom sturridge 1984 broadway 03
olivia wilde tom sturridge 1984 broadway 04
olivia wilde tom sturridge 1984 broadway 05

Photos: Julieta Cervantes
Posted to: 2018 Tony Awards, Broadway, Olivia Wilde, Tom Sturridge

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr