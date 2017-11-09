Top Stories
2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Sadie Sink Responds to 'Stranger Things' Kiss Controversy

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 12:03 am

Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Sell New TV Show 'Prohibited' to The CW!

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are launching their new series, Prohibited!

The couple’s Rare Birds Productions and Warner Bros. TV inked a deal to put their hour-long soapy drama into development for The CW.

Here’s a plot summary for the series, via Deadline: “Prohibited is described as an upstairs/downstairs Southern soap where high-spirited former thief Amelia Jones attempts a fresh start in male-dominated Bourbon Country. Her new life, however, is upended when her two sisters show up demanding Amelia’s help in orchestrating the most dangerous heist of their lives: robbing the Money Room of the Kentucky Derby. Amelia now finds herself torn between the thrill of her dangerous past and her newfound ambition of becoming a Bourbon Queen.”

Ian and Nikki will executive produce the show, which is penned by Jesse Lasky (Revenge).
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty Images
