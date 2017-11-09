Is There a 'Murder on the Orient Express' End Credits Scene?

If you’re seeing Murder on the Orient Express, we have the scoop on whether or not there’s anything extra after the credits.

The star-studded film does not feature a post-credits scene, so you can leave when the credits start to roll!

Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Tom Bateman, Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, and many more round out the cast for the film based on the classic Agatha Christie novel of the same name.

If you didn’t know, the leading role in the film, detective Hercule Poirot, is featured in a series of books by the late author. Perhaps we’ll get a sequel to the movie!