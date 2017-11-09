Jaden Smith & Girlfriend Odessa Adlon Get Goofy for the Paparazzi!

Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2017 at 4:00 am

Jaden Smith and Odessa Adlon had a little too much fun with the paparazzi during their latest outing!

The 19-year-old actor and his girlfriend were spotted carrying a box of Health-Ade Kombucha to the car on Tuesday (November 7) in Calabasas, Calif.

Jaden wore a black sweatshirt, colorful blue jeans, and a red bag, while Odessa sported a yellow sweater, black sweatpants, and heeled black boots.

Odessa goofed around by playing peek-a-boo behind Jaden‘s back as they both grinned for the cameras!

The two have been dating since April when they shared a romantic beach day in Miami.
