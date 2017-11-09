Janet Jackson Honored with Icon Award at Out100!

Janet Jackson poses with her Icon Award on stage at the Out100 event on Thursday (November 9) at the Altman Building in New York City.

The 51-year-old entertainer gave a soft-spoken speech that ended with her reciting the lyrics to “Together Again.”

“Differences are beautiful, diversity is a gift,” Janet told the crowd. “We’re all different, we’re all the same, we’re all vulnerable. We’re all in need of acceptance and encouragement. All love spreads from the same source: gentleness, kindness, grace, and God.”

“You are the people, the brave people, who are unafraid to let the world know that we will reject any narrow definition of love. We will reject any form of hate, rooted fear, rooted intolerance. We will reject any and all negativity,” she added. “We insist that love is for everyone and that we will love according to the demands of our hearts.”