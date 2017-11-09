Top Stories
Taylor Swift Sings 'New Year's Day' at Her Piano for Fans (Video)

Taylor Swift Sings 'New Year's Day' at Her Piano for Fans (Video)

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 10:21 pm

Janet Jackson Honored with Icon Award at Out100!

Janet Jackson Honored with Icon Award at Out100!

Janet Jackson poses with her Icon Award on stage at the Out100 event on Thursday (November 9) at the Altman Building in New York City.

The 51-year-old entertainer gave a soft-spoken speech that ended with her reciting the lyrics to “Together Again.”

“Differences are beautiful, diversity is a gift,” Janet told the crowd. “We’re all different, we’re all the same, we’re all vulnerable. We’re all in need of acceptance and encouragement. All love spreads from the same source: gentleness, kindness, grace, and God.”

“You are the people, the brave people, who are unafraid to let the world know that we will reject any narrow definition of love. We will reject any form of hate, rooted fear, rooted intolerance. We will reject any and all negativity,” she added. “We insist that love is for everyone and that we will love according to the demands of our hearts.”
Just Jared on Facebook
janet jackson out100 01
janet jackson out100 02
janet jackson out100 03
janet jackson out100 04
janet jackson out100 05
janet jackson out100 06
janet jackson out100 07
janet jackson out100 08
janet jackson out100 09
janet jackson out100 10

Credit: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com; Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Janet Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr