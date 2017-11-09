Thu, 09 November 2017 at 5:43 pm
Jared Leto Goes for a Relaxing Solo Stroll in Spain!
Jared Leto is looking comfy while taking a relaxing stroll by himself!
The 45-year-old actor was spotted out around town on Thursday (November 9) in Madrid, Spain.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto
Jared kept it casual in a hoodie and yellow pants, still rocking his long beard.
He recently hit up the LACMA Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.
He also played a fun game for Ellen DeGeneres‘ Show Me More Show, attempting to guess his own age in different photos taken over the years.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BACKGRID Posted to: Jared Leto
Sponsored Links by ZergNet