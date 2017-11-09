Jason Bateman's Wife Amanda Accuses Hotelier André Balazs of Sexual Assault

Jason Bateman‘s wife Amanda is coming forward to accuse famous hotelier André Balazs of sexual harassment.

In a story reported by The New York Times, Amanda says that André groped her crotch at one of his hotels back in 2014.

While they were celebrating the release of Horrible Bosses 2, Jason and Amanda spent the night at André‘s London hotel The Chiltern Firehouse along with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, and Charlie Day.

According to the Times, André insisted the group take a firehouse-style ladder to a private room, but Amanda – who was wearing a leather dress – was hesitant.

André allegedly insisted, and while she was climbing the ladder, he reached up her dress and groped her crotch.

Amanda then told Jason and the others what happened, reportedly causing Jason to spit his gum in André‘s face before they all left the hotel.

“On behalf of Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka, we can confirm that the account of André Balazs’s outrageous and vile behavior on that night in London is factual,” Jason and Amanda’s publicist said in a statement. “His actions were dealt with at the time.”

Several former female employees of André‘s have also come forward accusing their former boss of sexual harassment.