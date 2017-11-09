Jennifer Lopez's Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez Visits Her on 'Second Act' Set!

Jennifer Lopez got a visit from her beau Alex Rodriguez on the set of her upcoming movie Second Act!

The couple were seen leaving a trailer and headed to a car together after a day of filming in New York City on Wednesday (November 8).

The film tells the story of a big-box store employee who reinvents her life and her life-story, getting the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.

Second Act is set to hit theaters in 2018.