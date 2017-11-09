Jeremy Piven Offers to Take Polygraph Test in Latest Response to Sexual Assault Allegations

Jeremy Piven has offered to take a lie detector test amid allegations of sexual assault by three women.

The former Entourage actor is speaking out in a lengthy statement after he was accused of assault.

“Let me begin by saying that the accusations against me are absolutely false and completely fabricated. I would never force myself on a woman. Period. I have offered to take a polygraph to support my innocence. I keep asking myself, ‘How does one prove something didn’t happen?’” Jeremy began his statement on Twitter.

“What I am not able to do is speculate as to the motivations of these women. As a human being I feel compassion for the victims of such acts, but I am perplexed as to the misdirection of anger with false accusations against me and hope they do not detract from the stories that should be heard,” he added.

“We seem to be entering dark times—allegations are being printed as facts and lives are being put in jeopardy without a hearing, due process or evidence. I hope we can give people the benefit of a doubt before we rush to judgment,” he continued.

“Continuing to tear each other down and destroy careers based on mere allegations is not productive on any level. I hope we can use this moment to begin a constructive dialogue on these issues, which are real and need to be addressed,” Jeremy concluded.