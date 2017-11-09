Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2017 at 5:32 pm

Jeremy Piven Speaks Out Again After Third Sexual Assault Claim

Jeremy Piven Speaks Out Again After Third Sexual Assault Claim

Jeremy Piven is speaking out again to deny claims of sexual assault after a third accuser came forward.

The 52-year-old former Entourage actor was previously accused of sexual assault by actress Ariane Bellamar. A second woman, actress Cassidy Freeman, then came forward with allegations against Piven.

Now, an advertising exec named Tiffany Bacon Scourby is sharing her story of what allegedly happened in 2003.

Scourby claims that Piven forced himself on her while in his hotel room, exposed his genitals, and rubbed them against her. She was clothed and she claims he ejaculated on her turtleneck.

Click inside to read Jeremy Piven’s statement in response to the allegation…

“Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen. I would never force myself on a woman, ever. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this,” Jeremy said in a statement to People.

