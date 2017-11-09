Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 12:48 pm

Jessica Biel's Crime Thriller 'The Sinner' Hits Netflix UK!

Jessica Biel's Crime Thriller 'The Sinner' Hits Netflix UK!

Jessica Biel keeps it cool and casual as she poses for a photograph backstage ahead of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Screening of The Sinner held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Wednesday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress was in great spirits as she followed up the screening with a special Q&A session to discuss the crime thriller series.

The Sinner is an adaption of the 1999 novel by German crime scribe Petra Hammesfahr, it tells the story of a mother who, while enjoying a day out at the beach with her family, is compelled to murder a man.

The show, which originally aired on the USA network, was released to Netflix UK this week! There’s no word yet if the show will be making its way to Netflix stateside.
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica biels crime thriller the sinner hits netflix uk 01
jessica biels crime thriller the sinner hits netflix uk 02
jessica biels crime thriller the sinner hits netflix uk 03
jessica biels crime thriller the sinner hits netflix uk 04

Credit: Vincent Sandoval; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jessica Biel

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr