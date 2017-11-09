Jessica Biel's Crime Thriller 'The Sinner' Hits Netflix UK!

Jessica Biel keeps it cool and casual as she poses for a photograph backstage ahead of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Screening of The Sinner held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Wednesday (November 8) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress was in great spirits as she followed up the screening with a special Q&A session to discuss the crime thriller series.

The Sinner is an adaption of the 1999 novel by German crime scribe Petra Hammesfahr, it tells the story of a mother who, while enjoying a day out at the beach with her family, is compelled to murder a man.

The show, which originally aired on the USA network, was released to Netflix UK this week! There’s no word yet if the show will be making its way to Netflix stateside.