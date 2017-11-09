Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2017 at 9:52 am

Jonathan Groff & Idina Menzel Join 'Coco' Cast at Marigold-Carpet Hollywood Premiere!

Jonathan Groff is all smiles as he poses alongside Idina Menzel while attending the marigold-carpet premiere of Coco held at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday (November 8) in Hollywood.

The Frozen co-stars were joined by the voice stars of Coco: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renee Victor, Jaime Camil, Selene Luna, John Ratzenberger, Edward James Olmos, as well as co-director-screenwriter Adrian Molina, producer Darla K. Anderson and director Lee Unkrich.

Also in attendance to show their support at the event was Darren Criss and girlfriend Mia Swier, Modern Family stars Rico Rodriguez and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, and Eugenio Derbez with his family.

Jonathan and Idina were in attendance in support Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, the 21-minute featurette that opens in front of Coco for a limited time.


‘Coco’ Official Final Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alanna Ubach, Anthony Gonzalez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Benjamin Bratt, Darren Criss, Edward James Olmos, Eugenio Derbez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Idina Menzel, Jaime Camil, John Ratzenberger, Jonathan Groff, Mia Swier, Renee Victor, Rico Rodriguez, Selene Luna

