Julia Michaels Enjoys a Day Out with Friends in London

Julia Michaels is all smiles as she enjoys an afternoon out on the town on Thursday afternoon (November 9) in London, England.

The 23-year-old singer bundled up in a stylish charcoal overcoat while wearing gloves and sneakers as she was spotted leaving a recording studio.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julia Michaels

In case you missed it, Julia is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 2017 American Music Awards!

The awards show airs on Sunday, November 19 at 8 ET on ABC.

10+ pictures inside of Julia Michaels stepping out in London…