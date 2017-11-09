Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2017 at 9:52 am

Katy Perry Gets Late Night Bite to Eat After 'Witness' Tour Performance

Katy Perry Gets Late Night Bite to Eat After 'Witness' Tour Performance

Katy Perry rocks a furry coat while leaving Delilah after grabbing a late night bite to eat.

The 33-year-old entertainer had performed her Witness tour on Wednesday (November 8) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and went out to get some food after the show.

The Witness tour has one more date in Los Angeles, (November 10), before continuing around North America.

Check out the newest photos of Katy Perry after performing her tour date in Los Angeles…
