Thu, 09 November 2017 at 12:15 am

Keith Urban Performs Harvey Weinstein-Inspired Song 'Female' at CMA Awards 2017 - Watch

Keith Urban Performs Harvey Weinstein-Inspired Song 'Female' at CMA Awards 2017 - Watch

Keith Urban returned to the stage for a second powerful performance during the 2017 CMA Awards.

The 50-year-old country singer hit the stage to perform his new song “Female” at the awards show.

Keith released the song earlier this week, which is inspired by all the Harvey Weinstein allegations of sexual misconduct.

Watch a clip from the performance below!
