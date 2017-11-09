Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Is Being Replaced in Upcoming Film 'All the Money in the World' Amid Sexual Assault Scandal

Kevin Spacey Is Being Replaced in Upcoming Film 'All the Money in the World' Amid Sexual Assault Scandal

Kevin Spacey is being replaced by Christopher Plummer in the wake of the ongoing sexual assault scandal surrounding the 58-year-old actor.

Kevin was due to appear in the upcoming film All The Money In The World, but was replaced based on a decision made by director Ridley Scott, Sony confirmed to ABC News.

The upcoming thriller, which co-stars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg, was set to be released on Dec. 22. The director intends to keep the release date.

Most recently, Richard Dreyfuss‘ son Harry claimed that Kevin groped him when he was 18 years old.
