Louis CK Accused of Sexual Misconduct By Five Women

Comedian Louis CK has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women.

The New York Times piece begins with comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, who met the comedian at a comedy festival in Aspen back in 2002. He invited them back to his hotel room, and then asked if he could pull out his genitalia.

“And then he really did it,” Dana said. “He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating.’”

The three other women who spoke, Abby Schachner, comedian Rebecca Corry and a fifth woman who did not reveal her name, all had similar stories of what happened when they were alone with Louis CK.

Rebecca described an incident while working on a pilot produced by Courteney Cox and her ex David Arquette. Louis allegedly asked her back to his dressing room so he could perform a sex act on himself.

“What happened to Rebecca on that set was awful,” Courteney said in an email. My concern was to create an environment where Rebecca felt safe, protected and heard.”

Louis has apparently refused to comment on the situation, saying via his publicist, “Louis is not going to answer any questions.”