Louis Tomlinson Joins Rita Ora & Zara Larsson at Key 103 Concert

Rita Ora makes a stylish entrance as she hits the red carpet for the Key 103 Live Concert Event on Thursday night (November 8) at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

The 26-year-old singer and actress was joined at the concert by fellow singers Louis Tomlinson and Zara Larsson.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

On Sunday, November 12, Rita will be hosting the 2017 MTV EMAs from London.

You can check out the full list of nominations here before this weekend’s show.

10+ pictures inside of the singers arriving at the event…