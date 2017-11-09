Madonna Debuts MDNA Skin Video Featuring 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Milk - Watch!

Madonna is enlisting some special help to express herself!

The 59-year-old Queen of Pop just debuted a new promotional video for her skincare line, MDNA Skin, on Thursday (November 9), featuring none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 contestant Milk.

The video showcases a behind-the-scenes look at Milk‘s photo shoot, in which he wears three different iconic Madonna looks – her “Hung Up” music video look, her “Living For Love” music video look and the legendary cone bra look from the Blonde Ambition Tour.

“From having my makeup done by Aaron, to my hair, to secretly getting to try on the original Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra, shooting the MDNA Skin campaign video was surreal! To be a part of this, for someone who has always epitomized the ideals of being different and unique, was a dream come true,” says Milk.

