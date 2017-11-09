Margot Robbie Poses for a Photo Shoot on the Beach in Malibu

Margot Robbie is all smiles as she splashes around in the ocean during a photo shoot on Friday (November 3) in Malibu, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress was spotted wearing an oversized, green sweater before grabbing a surfboard for another shot.

Margot recently debuted the first full-length trailer for her upcoming movie I, Tonya.

Over the weekend, Margot and co-stars Allison Janney and Sebastian Stan represented their movie at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards.

I, Tonya hits theaters on December 8.