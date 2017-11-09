Top Stories
CMA Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Glass,' Sequel to 'Split'

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 2:30 am

Maroon 5 Perform at 'Red Pill Blues' iHeartRadio Album Release Party!

Maroon 5 Perform at 'Red Pill Blues' iHeartRadio Album Release Party!

Maroon 5 are celebrating their new album, Red Pill Blues!

The “What Lovers Do” troupe celebrated with fans at the iHeartRadio Theater on Tuesday night (November 7) in Burbank, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maroon 5

During the event, the group participated in a Q&A alongside JoJo Wright and performed new and old songs including “Wait,” “What Lovers Do” “She Will Be Loved,” “This Love,” and “Harder To Breathe.”

When asked about the meaning of the album title, Adam Levine admitted that he didn’t really have an answer!

“I can’t say for sure that I know what the answer to that question is because the name of an album is often just a vibe or the feeling you get when you talk to the band about it. We discussed a million options and trust me, this one came at the eleventh hour. I think we had about twenty minutes to come up with a name because we hadn’t come up with one yet! It sounded good, it had the Matrix reference, and it was cool. There are a million things meaning-wise that we could discuss, but I like to let people ascribe their own meanings.”
Photos: iHeartRadio
Posted to: Maroon 5

