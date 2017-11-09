Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2017 at 5:24 pm

Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg & Isla Fisher Are All Laughs on the Set of 'The Beach Bum'!

It looks like Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg and Isla Fisher are having an amazing time on the set of their new movie, The Beach Bum!

The three stars were all spotted filming a wedding scene on Thursday (November 9) in Miami, Florida.

Matthew and Snoop could be seen sharing a few laughs while Isla was laughing and joking around with other cast members. It already looks hilarious!

The Harmony Korine-directed comedy is about a rebellious stoner named Moondog who lives life by his own rules, and is due out sometime in 2018.
Photos: BACKGRID
Isla Fisher, Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg

