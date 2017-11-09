Top Stories
Taylor Swift Sings 'New Year's Day' at Her Piano for Fans (Video)

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Megan Fox Poses in Lingerie in Sexy, New Photo!

Megan Fox is showing off her super sexy bod!

The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday (November 9) to share a photo of herself posing in front of a mirror wearing lingerie teasing an upcoming project with lingerie brand Frederick’s of Hollywood.

“At it again. Sneak peak, coming soon- just in time for festival season,” Megan captioned the below pic.

Megan recently teamed up with Frederick‘s for her first lingerie collection, and now it looks like she’s in the process of releasing another line!

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on

