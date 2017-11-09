Meryl Streep Covers 'Vogue,' Talks Playing Katharine Graham in 'The Post'

Meryl Streep is on the cover of Vogue‘s December 2017 issue, on newsstands on November 21.

The 68-year-old actress spoke about her brand new role portraying the extraordinary Katharine Graham in Steven Spielberg‘s upcoming movie The Post. If you don’t know, Katherine is responsible for breaking the Watergate scandal. You can see Meryl in character as Katherine in the gallery below.

“I am entranced by her energy, mind, grace, humor, and humility,” Meryl said of Katherine. “Qualities in such short supply these days!”

FYI: Meryl is wearing Michael Kors Collection on the cover.

