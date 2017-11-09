Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 1:34 pm

Meryl Streep Covers 'Vogue,' Talks Playing Katharine Graham in 'The Post'

Meryl Streep Covers 'Vogue,' Talks Playing Katharine Graham in 'The Post'

Meryl Streep is on the cover of Vogue‘s December 2017 issue, on newsstands on November 21.

The 68-year-old actress spoke about her brand new role portraying the extraordinary Katharine Graham in Steven Spielberg‘s upcoming movie The Post. If you don’t know, Katherine is responsible for breaking the Watergate scandal. You can see Meryl in character as Katherine in the gallery below.

“I am entranced by her energy, mind, grace, humor, and humility,” Meryl said of Katherine. “Qualities in such short supply these days!”

FYI: Meryl is wearing Michael Kors Collection on the cover.

For more from Meryl, visit Vogue.com.
Credit: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue (Photos) Kati Marton/Vogue (Text)
