New 'Star Wars' Trilogy to Be Developed by Rian Johnson!

Get ready for more movies in the Star Wars franchise!

Rian Johnson, the director of the upcoming The Last Jedi, will develop a new trilogy, which is “separate from the episodic Skywalker saga.”

New characters will be introduced from a “corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.”

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15!