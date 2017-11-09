Nicki Minaj Stars in H&M's Holiday 2017 Campaign & Film - Watch the Teaser Now!

Nicki Minaj is getting into the holiday spirit with H&M!

The 34-year-old rap superstar is teaming up with Jesse Williams and John Turturro in the Johan Renck-directed Holiday 2017 campaign for the clothing company.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

A modern take on the classic fairytale, the film centers around a heroic little girl who tracks down the evil brother of Santa Claus in order to save the holiday season from his selfishness.

Nicki stars as the mother of the little girl, as well as the fabulous fairy named the Wisest Thingy, while Jesse plays the dual role of the father and the supernatural Fastest Fairy. John takes on the part of both Santa Claus and the evil brother of Santa Claus.

“I love the film’s over all empowering message. I love seeing this young girl become the champion that lives in all of us. There’s always magic in the air during the Holidays,” says Nicki.

The festive fashion will be available in stores and online beginning on Thursday (November 9).

The full version of the film will go live on November 28. Until then, watch a teaser below and check out the campaign images!