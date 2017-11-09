Nicki Minaj's Brother Jelani Maraj Convicted of Sexually Assaulting a Child

Nicki Minaj‘s older brother Jelani Maraj has been convicted of sexually assaulting a minor who was younger than 13-years-old at the time of the assault.

The 38-year-old was found guilty on Thursday (November 9) during a trial in Nassau County, N.Y. He faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced.

Maraj‘s lawyers used an argument that the case was an attempt to extort millions of dollars from his sister.

“Justice demanded that this defendant be held accountable for these heinous acts and we are thankful to the jury for their careful deliberation,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement to People. “We hope that today’s verdict will help the family in the healing process and that it will close this terrible chapter in their lives.”

Nicki has not commented on the charges against her brother.