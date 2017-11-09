Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 8:30 pm

Nicki Minaj's Brother Jelani Maraj Convicted of Sexually Assaulting a Child

Nicki Minaj's Brother Jelani Maraj Convicted of Sexually Assaulting a Child

Nicki Minaj‘s older brother Jelani Maraj has been convicted of sexually assaulting a minor who was younger than 13-years-old at the time of the assault.

The 38-year-old was found guilty on Thursday (November 9) during a trial in Nassau County, N.Y. He faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced.

Maraj‘s lawyers used an argument that the case was an attempt to extort millions of dollars from his sister.

“Justice demanded that this defendant be held accountable for these heinous acts and we are thankful to the jury for their careful deliberation,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement to People. “We hope that today’s verdict will help the family in the healing process and that it will close this terrible chapter in their lives.”

Nicki has not commented on the charges against her brother.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jelani Maraj, Nicki Minaj

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr
  • Will

    The details of this are horrifying, what the hell is going on with people?