Norman Reedus Tells Stephen Colbert His New Restaurant Specializes in 'Sobering Food'

Norman Reedus made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (November 8) and dished all about owning up his very own restaurant.

The 48-year-old Walking Dead star recently opened up Nic & Norman’s, which he co-owns with Greg Nicotero, TWD director and producer. “It’s Southern feel good food and a lot of it,” Norman told Stephen. Things fried and mountains of gravy on stuff fried. I don’t really eat meat but the black bean burger is awesome as well.”

“It’s kind of if your whole family got drunk and needed like sobering food, it would be like that,” Norman added.

Norman also promoted his TV show Ride with Norman Reedus – Watch the full interview below!



