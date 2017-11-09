Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 3:40 pm

Olivia Wilde & Riley Keough Have 'First Date' at Tiffany & Co.'s Home & Accessories Opening!

Olivia Wilde & Riley Keough Have 'First Date' at Tiffany & Co.'s Home & Accessories Opening!

Olivia Wilde and Riley Keough strike a pose while attending Tiffany & Co. Celebrates The Opening of Home & Accessories and The Blue Box Cafe held at the New York Flagships store on Fifth Avenue on Wednesday (November 8) in New York City.

The 33-year-old actress and Riley, 28, were among those who joined Alessandro Bogliolo (Tiffany & Co. Chief Executive Officer) and Reed Krakoff (Tiffany & Co. Chief Artistic Officer) for the celebration.

“I am a massive fan of this actor/director/good human @rileykeough and got to hang with her tonight in NYC at Tiffany’s, where we did not have breakfast but *did* play ping pong with Olympians so I’d say it was a solid first date #tiffanyeveryday #TiffanyPartner,” Olivia captioned with her Instagram post after the event.


A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

FYI: Olivia layered two Tiffany & Co. diamond necklaces with diamond earrings, while Riley accessorized her look with Tiffany T wire earrings and an assortment of Tiffany T rings.
Credit: Zach Hilty; Photos: BFA
Posted to: Olivia Wilde, Riley Keough

