Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 2:27 pm

Pharrell Williams Covers Vogue's Special December Issue with Model Imaan Hammam!

Pharrell Williams Covers Vogue's Special December Issue with Model Imaan Hammam!

Pharrell Williams is on the cover of Vogue‘s special subscriber edition December 2017 cover alongside Imaan Hammam!

Here’s what the 44-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On his photo shoot for Vogue: “Black is beautiful, and right now, we are going through it. I wanted to be surrounded by the culture, by all different walks of life of our culture, to get some light around me.”

On living his life: “I don’t want to preach to anybody. I just want to make my music, put out my sneakers, make everything that I can make. And I’ll hide some messages in there, if you look deep enough. That’s my job.”

On his definition of his music: “Imagine you come into this room right now, and there’s a pile of Legos in the shape of a house. Then, in the middle of the song, all those same colored pieces rearrange and assemble and make . . . a rocket. That’s what this music is.”

FYI: Pharrell is wearing Chanel, a Prada shirt, and Richard Mille watch on the cover. Imaan is wearing Chanel, an L.L. Bean turtleneck, Gucci turban, and Dinosaur Designs earrings on the cover.

For more from Pharrell, visit Vogue.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
pharrell williams vogue december 01
pharrell williams vogue december 02
pharrell williams vogue december 03

Credit: Mario Testino/Vogue (Photos) Rob Haskell/Vogue (Text)
Posted to: Imaan Hammam, Magazine, Pharrell Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr