Pharrell Williams Covers Vogue's Special December Issue with Model Imaan Hammam!

Pharrell Williams is on the cover of Vogue‘s special subscriber edition December 2017 cover alongside Imaan Hammam!

Here’s what the 44-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On his photo shoot for Vogue: “Black is beautiful, and right now, we are going through it. I wanted to be surrounded by the culture, by all different walks of life of our culture, to get some light around me.”

On living his life: “I don’t want to preach to anybody. I just want to make my music, put out my sneakers, make everything that I can make. And I’ll hide some messages in there, if you look deep enough. That’s my job.”

On his definition of his music: “Imagine you come into this room right now, and there’s a pile of Legos in the shape of a house. Then, in the middle of the song, all those same colored pieces rearrange and assemble and make . . . a rocket. That’s what this music is.”

FYI: Pharrell is wearing Chanel, a Prada shirt, and Richard Mille watch on the cover. Imaan is wearing Chanel, an L.L. Bean turtleneck, Gucci turban, and Dinosaur Designs earrings on the cover.

